WAYNE — The Wayne County Board of Education said the superintendent has met and surpassed all goals during the 2021-22 school year during an annual review Tuesday, June 28.
Board President Missy Hall said Wayne County Schools Superintendent Todd Alexander has been a great asset for the county, and the board is excited to continue working with him to keep improving Wayne County Schools.
“Mr. Alexander has proven to be an effective leader in the school system and in our community,” she said. “Our board is extremely appreciative of all his hard work and dedication to all the students and staff of each school in the county. We look forward to working together in the years to come and try to build on the success that we’ve experienced together so far.”
Goals are decided by the superintendent and the board before each school year. Hall said some of the goals for the 2021-22 school year included promoting academic excellence, expanding student engagement and continuing ongoing building improvement projects throughout the county.
Alexander helped achieve these goals through the creation of the county robotics league, expanding student opportunities through internships with local businesses and developing the intervention program to address learning loss caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Hall said, while also communicating with staff, students and the community through it all.
“The county has also maintained good community relations, we have continued to update and repair county facilities, all while remaining conscience and stable with our finances under his leadership,” she said. “Mr. Alexander has exceeded the standard to which he provides all board members, school staff and community information and communication and is always transparent.”
Alexander said he appreciates all the support from the board members since he became superintendent, and he thanked those working in the Board of Education and administrators and staff in every school.
The continued success of Wayne County Schools would not be possible without all of the staff, Alexander said.
“Just as this board works as a team, I think the whole district is working as a team so that’s why we’re having success,” he said. “So I just want to thank everybody, all the staff out in the schools, here in the central office, for all their support.”
