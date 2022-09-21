Alumni group presents annual Big Band concert Wayne County News Sep 21, 2022 Sep 21, 2022 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. 1 of 5 Buy Now Members of the Ceredo-Kenova Alumni Band perform “Bright Eyes” during the annual Big Band Concert on Sept. 18 at Paul T. Billups Park in Ceredo. Photos by Ryan Fischer | HD Media Buy Now Luke Turner performs on guitar with “Band for Hire” as the Ceredo-Kenova Alumni Band presents the annual Big Band Concert on Sept. 18 at Paul T. Billups Park in Ceredo. Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch Buy Now Shae Crum performs on bass with “Band for Hire” as the Ceredo-Kenova Alumni Band presents the annual Big Band Concert. Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch Buy Now Director Bill Galloway Jr. speaks as the Ceredo-Kenova Alumni Band presents the annual Big Band Concert. Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch Buy Now Members of the Ceredo-Kenova Alumni Band perform “I Wish You Love” during the annual Big Band Concert on Sunday at Paul T. Billups Park in Ceredo. photos by Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CEREDO — The Ceredo-Kenova Alumni Band presented its annual free Big Band Concert Sunday afternoon at the Jeremy Shoemaker Amphitheater at Paul T. Billups Park near Ceredo-Kenova Middle School.Local jazz group Band for Hire performed followed by the full orchestra playing tunes from the Big Band era. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Wayne County News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWayne County pizza restaurant presumed total loss in Sunday fireResidents transported from Wayne County assisted living facilityLarry Raymond Jr. AdkinsMountain Heritage Day brings Fort Gay community togetherDrug, embezzlement among arrests in Wayne CountyDonna Kay FosterJack Donald WellmanMillie Marie Vance TomblinNo major injuries reported in Wayne County school bus crashJohnnie Lee Mullens Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Recent Obituaries Donna Kay Foster Douglas Ellis Marion Leo Kincaid Millie Marie Vance Tomblin Keither "Tommy" Williamson Carlos Rudee Jessee Larry Raymond Jr. Adkins Donna Kay Foster Millie Marie Vance Tomblin Keither "Tommy" Williamson