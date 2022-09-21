Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

CEREDO — The Ceredo-Kenova Alumni Band presented its annual free Big Band Concert Sunday afternoon at the Jeremy Shoemaker Amphitheater at Paul T. Billups Park near Ceredo-Kenova Middle School.

Local jazz group Band for Hire performed followed by the full orchestra playing tunes from the Big Band era.

