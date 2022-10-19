CHARLESTON — Until 2018, members of the West Virginia Legislature thought there was nothing anyone could do to stop them from impeaching elected state officials.
Since 2018, legislators have worked to clarify that elected officials in the legislative branch are the only people who can start — and more importantly stop — impeachment proceedings.
That’s what West Virginia voters are asked to consider in November when they vote on whether to adopt Amendment No. 1 “Clarification of the Judiciary’s Role in Impeachment Proceedings Amendment.”
The question on the ballot is born from the 2018 impeachment of four justices on the West Virginia Supreme Court, a process that ended with state Supreme Court justices, appointed especially for the case, ruling the Legislature had violated former justice Margaret Workman’s right to due process by violating the rules the House of Delegates had established to impeach the court.
If West Virginia voters vote to support Amendment 1, it would prevent any judge in the state from interfering in the impeachment process in the Legislature. The amendment goes on to clarify that any judgment the Senate renders following a trial would not be “reviewable” by any judge in the state.
Path to Amendment 1
The West Virginia House of Delegates adopted 11 articles of impeachment against four justices on the West Virginia Supreme Court on Aug. 13, 2018.
In the articles, the House charged former justices Margaret Workman, Robin Davis and Allen Loughry and current Justice Beth Walker with maladministration, corruption, incompetency, neglect of duty and certain high crimes.
The charges stemmed from what the House determined was failure by the justices to establish and maintain policies regarding state resources that led to a culture of misuse and mismanagement of those resources, including state money, cars, furniture and computers.
Davis resigned from the court, effective Aug. 13, 2018.
The state Senate admonished Walker and did not remove her from office, following a two-day trial.
Workman, Davis and Loughry did not stand trial in the Senate after a panel of specially appointed West Virginia Supreme Court justices handed down its decision in the case of Supreme Court Justice Margaret Workman vs. Senate President Mitch Carmichael, et al, commonly referred to as Workman v. Carmichael.
Workman petitioned the court on Sept. 21, 2018, asking justices to order the Senate to stop impeachment proceedings against her because the articles of impeachment weren’t constitutional.
Workman said the articles of impeachment violate the separation of powers in government and that her due process has been denied in the proceedings.
Members of the House of Delegates adopted each article of impeachment one at a time, but never formally adopted the resolution that contained the articles of impeachment against her and the other current and former justices, Workman said in the petition.
Workman was chief justice of the court at the time, and she appointed Senior Status Justice Thomas McHugh to appoint five judges to preside in the case she brought before the court.
Harrison County Circuit Judge James Matish served as chief justice in the case. Matish appointed Hancock Circuit Judge Ronald Wilson, Kanawha Circuit Judge Duke Bloom, McDowell Circuit Judge Rudolph Murensky II, and Upshur Circuit Judge Jacob Reger to preside with him in the case.
When the appointed Supreme Court handed down its decision on Oct. 11, 2021, it invalidated the articles of impeachment against Workman and had the effect of invalidating the articles of impeachment against Loughry and Davis as well, since they also had not stood trial in the Senate.
The appointed justices were split in their decision. While they all agreed the House had made an error in adopting the articles of impeachment, Bloom and Reger dissented in part, saying the court lacked the means to stop impeachment proceedings and that it was up to the Legislature to correct the error.
The Senate appealed the court’s decision, but the justices declined to reconsider it. The Senate made another appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court, which declined to take up the case.
The Senate reconvened after the court handed down its decision, but the House did not reconvene to fix the technical errors made in adopting the articles of impeachment.
Former justice Menis Ketchum, who resigned, and Loughry later were sentenced for crimes in federal court, Workman, Walker, and Davis faced no criminal charges related to their conduct in administering the court.
That all of the sitting Supreme Court justices were impeached while only two justices were criminally indicted, is evidence the impeachment went too far and that the ruling in Workman v. Carmichael was needed as a safeguard, said Bob Bastress, John W. Fisher II Professor of Law at the West Virginia University College of Law.
“Being indicted by a federal court is pretty good grounds for impeachment,” Bastress said. “Justice Workman, Justice Davis, and even Justice Walker had done nothing to warrant their impeachment. Those all were just nothing more than political showmanship, and I think (Workman v. Carmichael) reflects the need to protect judges from that.”
Bastress said the decision in Workman v. Carmichael didn’t bring about any major shift in the separation of powers between the legislative and judicial branches of government.
He called Amendment 1 “ill-advised.”
“It does seem to me that adopting this amendment could bring about a significant shift because the 2018 impeachment was so highly politicized,” Bastress said. “Access to judicial review really was the only means that the court had to protect itself.”
The Legislature adopted House Joint Resolution 2 in 2021 to put Amendment 1 on the 2022 general election ballot.
What’s on the ballot:
In question is Article 4, Section 9 of the West Virginia Constitution.
Right now, that section states that “any officer of the state” can be impeached for maladministration, corruption, incompetency, gross immorality, neglect of duty, or any high crime or misdemeanor.
The Constitution says the House of Delegates has the “sole power” of impeachment, and the Senate has the “sole power” to try impeachments adopted by the House.
It additionally clarifies the chief justice of the West Virginia Supreme Court presides over the Senate’ impeachment trial, and that the consequences of impeachment don’t go further than removing someone from state office and permanently banning them from seeking state office again.
If West Virginians adopt Amendment 1, a new sentence will be added to that section of the state Constitution.
The effect of the sentence would be that no judge could issue a ruling on any cases regarding impeachment while the House is considering or voting on impeaching an official or while the Senate considers or conducts a trial for the impeached person. No one would be able to appeal any verdict the Senate renders following an impeachment trial.Legislators’ positions on Amendment 1:None of the legislators who participated in impeachment proceedings in 2018 are eager to see impeachment happen again. Among those legislators who support Amendment 1, they want to make sure the constitutional lines are clear between West Virginia’s legislative and executive branches of government, if impeachment comes into play in the future. “I hope with all my heart that no future Legislature and the citizens of the state have to face the impeachment of high judicial officials ever again,” Senate Judiciary Chairman Charles Trump, R-Morgan, said. “But if there should come a time when articles of impeachment are adopted by the House of Delegates, the Constitution should clearly say what many of us always thought it said, and that is that it is a matter delegated solely to the Legislature, and the judicial branch has no authority to interfere in the proceedings of either house of the Legislature.” Trump, a lawyer by trade, has been one of the more active supporters of Amendment 1, saying in 2020 the decision in Workman v. Carmichael “transgressed that line” of separation of powers between the legislative and judicial branches of state government. “The reason that’s important is because those work to ensure the freedom of the people, the freedoms that we love and enjoy in this country,” Trump said. “The danger to that, in my opinion, arises when one branch of government disregards those checks and balances. If a branch of government is able to do that, then it erodes the checks that exist to protect our democratic government and the freedom of the people.” In the House of Delegates, House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, who also is a lawyer by trade, recalls Aug. 13, 2018, as a “sad day” in West Virginia history. “No one took that lightly,” said Hanshaw, who was vice chairman of House Judiciary during the 2018 impeachment proceedings. “It remains, to this day, the darkest, saddest day of my legislative service, voting on those resolutions, but it was necessary.” Hanshaw was elected Speaker of the House in September 2018 after former speaker Tim Armstead accepted an appointment to the West Virginia Supreme Court, filling the vacancy left by Ketchum’s resignation. West Virginia voters since have elected Armstead to a full term, set to expire in 2033. Hanshaw said the decision in Workman v. Carmichael is “the worse case ever decided by our court.” “Amendment 1 is designed to rectify that situation and make sure that representatives actually have the authority that the Constitution says they have,” Hanshaw said. House Minority Whip Shawn Fluharty, D-Ohio, argued in 2021 that Amendment 1 would actually create imbalance between the legislative and judicial branches. His position remains the same as voters consider how they will answer the question. “(Amendment 1) is bad policy,” said Fluharty, a lawyer based in Wheeling. “You’re basically giving unlimited power to the legislative branch. The last thing we want to do is give unlimited power to any one branch of government. This essentially eviscerates the concept of checks and balances.” The Supreme Court was correct in its analysis of the situation in 2018, that delegates in the House failed to follow the rules they established for impeachment proceedings, said Fluharty, a member of the House Judiciary Committee now and during the 2018 impeachment. Fluharty said the House had the chance to reconvene and adopt the articles of impeachment according to the House-drawn rules, but it never reconvened on the issue. “Essentially, the Legislature is now saying ‘We failed previously, and we’re going to make it impossible for anybody to call us on it or serve checks and balances on the Legislature,’” he said. “That is government overreach.”
The 2022 general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8.