A History Channel TV show will return to West Virginia in March.
“American Pickers” is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking.” The hit show follows skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find sizable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them.
Producers are looking for interesting people with fascinating items and lots of them to be in the show.
Collectors interested in being considered should reach out to producers by phone at 646-493-2184 or email at AmericanPickers@cineflix.com. Collectors should include their full name, city/state, contact information and a brief description of their collection.
Note that the Pickers only pick private collections, so no stores, malls, flea markets, museums, auctions, businesses or anything open to the public.
The show is still taking the COVID-19 pandemic very seriously and will follow all guidelines and protocols for safe filming outlined by the state. It previously visited West Virginia in April 2021 and in May 2017.