Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

thumbnail_Mike and Danielle American Pickers.jpeg

Mike Wolfe and Danielle Colby from the American Pickers TV show on the History Channel. Collectors interested in being considered should reach out to producers by phone at 646-493-2184 or email at AmericanPickers@cineflix.com. Collectors should include their full name, city/state, contact information and a brief description of their collection.

 Photo courtesy of the American Pickers

A History Channel TV show will return to West Virginia in March.

“American Pickers” is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking.” The hit show follows skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find sizable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them.

Tags

Recommended for you