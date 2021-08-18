The American Red Cross is looking to find more volunteers to assist with disaster and emergency response in the Tri-State area, and one volunteer said the variety of volunteer positions available can give everyone a job they enjoy.
With about 45 different positions available for the Tri-State chapter of the American Red Cross, Wayne County volunteer Judy Wetzel said there has not been a job she has not loved.
“Anything that you enjoy doing, there is a position somewhere in the Red Cross that you will fit into. It’s just different things and finding which one you love to do,” Wetzel said. “And, what I’m doing so far, I have not found one that I do not love to do. So, if anybody was ever interested in it, it is a wonderful organization to get into.”
Wetzel has been volunteering with the American Red Cross since Sept. 2019, and she has specialized in different departments such as disaster assessment, logistics, shelter associates and more.
Working as a disaster action team (DAT) member, Wetzel has also been one of the first responders to help victims of disasters. This job can entail simple acts such as providing blankets or water to individuals or providing monetary assistance to ensure the clients have a place to sleep, food and clothing.
Roy Grimmett, disaster program manager in Wayne County, said individuals who volunteer receive extensive training to ensure they can handle disaster response.
Training can entail teaching about psychological responses to traumatic events, how to manage shelter sites, logistics and other specialties.
Since the American Red Cross can provide people with knowledge and resources in order to help others, Grimmett said anyone volunteering has to come with the desire to help people.
“Desire is the main thing we’re really looking for in a volunteer,” Grimmett said. “We can teach them, we can educate them in the courses, we can do scenarios and we can do trainings, but if someone wants to become a volunteer with the American Red Cross, they are going to have to bring some desire to help their neighbors and help their fellow community members.”
The Tri-State chapter also deploys volunteers who sign up for it, and they can be sent to other regions of the country to assist with disasters. The chapter services 15 counties — six in Ohio, four in Kentucky and five in West Virginia.
Grimmett said the organization currently has volunteers listed as part of an on-call schedule and shifts last from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. and then 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Those looking for more information about volunteer opportunities and different volunteer descriptions can check out the American Red Cross website.
Wetzel said while the job can be difficult because volunteers are sometimes seeing the worst days of people’s lives, it is important to remember every volunteer is helping and making a difference by dedicating their time.