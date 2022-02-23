For the second time this year, Appalachian Power is looking for more solar power to supply its customers.
The company on Wednesday issued a request for proposals (RFP) for up to 150 megawatts of solar energy with the option to include a battery-energy storage system. The company wants to acquire the solar facilities through one or more purchase or sales agreements from developers who meet certain economic and operational criteria.
Project bids must be at least 50 megawatts in size, located in West Virginia, and interconnected to PJM, the independent regional transmission organization that manages the electric grid in 13 states, including West Virginia. Projects must be operational by no later than December 15, 2025, and qualify for the Federal Investment Tax Credit.
Appalachian Power issued the RFP as part of the provisions of West Virginia Senate Bill 583, passed in 2020 to further the development of renewable energy resources and renewable energy facilities for solar energy. Preference will be given to submissions located on eligible sites as defined by the legislation. These sites include property previously used in electric generation, industrial, manufacturing or mining operations to include brownfields, closed landfills, hazardous waste sites, and former industrial or mining sites.
“The RFP issued today is our company’s second request for bids following the West Virginia legislation,” said Chris Beam, Appalachian Power president and chief operating officer. “Our first request resulted in a signed contract for a 50 MW solar project in Berkeley County, and we are ready and eager to build on that success.”
In the earlier proposal, Beam noted that having renewable energy in the mix was a key factor in Nucor Corp.’s recent decision to locate its $2.7 billion steel mill in Mason County.
Appalachian Power produces nearly 2,000 gigawatt-hours of energy annually from wind, solar and hydropower.