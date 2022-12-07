Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

N1810P58006H.jpg

The Appalachian Prison Book Project seeks donations of notebooks for the holiday season.

 Metro Creative Connection

CHARLESTON — The Appalachian Prison Book Project, a Morgantown nonprofit group that provides free reading materials to inmates, is looking for donations as the holiday season arrives.

Composition notebooks are in high demand.

Tags

Recommended for you