Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

0318-seniors-01
Buy Now

Volunteer George Ellis, right, wheels out food for April Clark, a caretaker with VillageCare, as she picks up a senior food box for a client in 2020 at New Baptist Church in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Facing Hunger Foodbank has opened registration for its Senior Citizen Commodity Supplemental Food Program to residents in all the food bank’s West Virginia counties of Cabell, Wayne, Logan, Putnam, Mason, Jackson, Kanawha, Boone, Wyoming, McDowell, Mingo and Lincoln.

CSFP is a federal program administered by the Department of Agriculture to provide food for qualifying seniors. It provides a monthly package of food designed to supplement the nutritional needs of low-income senior citizens, which includes protein, calcium, iron and vitamins A and C.

For those residing in Cabell County, in-person enrollment will be available Wednesday, April 6, and Wednesday, April 13, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 1015 5th Ave. in Huntington, in the parking lot behind the church.

Those who are interested in the program must:

Be at least 60 years of age;

  • Meet income guidelines (at or below 130% of the federal poverty income guidelines) based on gross income; and
  • Be a resident of a qualifying county.

Seniors residing in the same household can each fill out an application. Boxes are distributed to individuals, not households. Any non-Cabell County resident who is interested in the program may contact Monica Schwab at 304-523-6029, ext. 29, or mschwab@facinghunger.org.

Recommended for you