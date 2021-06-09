Those who experienced damages to their homes and other property can file for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency online, through the organization’s app or by calling in.
Those requesting assistance can do so online at www.disasterassistance.gov, downloading the FEMA app or calling 1-800-621-3362 from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Public service districts such as public utilities offices, water control facilities and park or recreation facilities or individual assistance must apply by July 19.
Those who apply could receive financial assistance or direct services for repairs and possible reimbursement for the cost of relocation due to the disasters. The website also shows food service programs and programs that can assist those with disabilities.
People are encouraged to take photos of any damages to the home or belongings and make a list of any damaged or lost items. Anyone requesting assistance who has any form of disaster insurance is also required to file a claim with their company before receiving FEMA assistance.
Applicants will also have to provide proof of identification, proof of insurance determination, if applicable, and proof of occupancy.