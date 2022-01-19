Students from Wayne High School compete during the first regional match of the West Virginia Academic Showdown quiz bowl competition on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Marshall University’s Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center in Huntington.
Ernie G. Anderson moderates a competition between Logan High School and Wayne High School during the first regional match of the West Virginia Academic Showdown quiz bowl competition on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Marshall University’s Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center in Huntington.
Marshall University President Brad Smith welcomes guests as the university hosts the first regional match of the West Virginia Academic Showdown quiz bowl competition on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Teams from around the area put their knowledge to the test in Saturday’s first regional match of the inaugural West Virginia Academic Showdown competition.
Hosted on Marshall University’s campus, teams from Logan Senior High School, Ripley High School, Spring Valley High School, Tug Valley High School and Wayne High School were quizzed on a variety of topics, with Tug Valley High School winning first place.
The win qualified the team for the statewide championship, which will take place March 25 in Charleston. Ripley High School, which won second place, also advanced.
“I’m definitely excited about going to Charleston and having the opportunity to compete in an academic competition,” Cassidy Griffey, team captain at Tug Valley High School, said in a release from the West Virginia Department of Education announcing the results. “Today was really exciting for me and for Tug Valley High.”
The event, a new academic competition for West Virginia high school students, features questions about literature, math, history, science, geography, fine arts, religion/mythology, social science, philosophy, current events, pop culture and general knowledge, the release said. There are 29 teams of four students participating this year.
Other regional competitions will take place at Shepherd University on Jan. 22, West Virginia University on Jan. 29, Concord University on Feb. 12 and West Virginia State University on Feb. 19. The first- and second-place teams from each regional will compete March 25 during the Academic Showdown championship, which will take place at the West Virginia Culture Center and will be broadcast live by West Virginia Public Broadcasting.