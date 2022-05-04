CANNONSBURG, Ky. — Ann Duarte and her daughter Sydney grew up in the Ashland area, so when they were selected to paint a large mural on the side of the theater at Camp Landing Entertainment District, they couldn’t wait to do it.
“Mom grew up in Ashland and I graduated from Boyd County in 2004,” Sydney Duarte said. “We are so excited to be able to honor everyone in the area with this new mural.”
The mother and daughter are part of a muralist trio, which includes Australian-born Treazy Treaz, that travels the world, transforming spaces and spreading positive messages through their original artwork.
Treazy Treaz has been painting murals for the past 25 years.
“I kept painting, followed my heart and my passion and it turned into my job,” he said. “Now, painting murals is what we do full time.”
The theme of the mural captures the area’s entertainment offerings and a few iconic landmarks.
“They wanted the Paramount, the bridges, and Rush Off-Road included,” Sydney Duarte said. “We wanted to a fun design that showed a lot of love, so it turned into an old, vintage postcard.”
The mural is 40 feet tall and 20 feet wide. The artists started on it last Thursday.
“We started with an outline, and the texture of the wall is pretty intense, but we are having fun with it,” Sydney Duarte said.
Sydney Duarte said the trio’s pieces are meant to spark thought.
“We want to help those who see them to pause, reflect and breathe in all the things that make you feel grateful for this life,” she said. “Also, for us, it’s really cool to see local people connect to the pieces, especially when it’s representing them.”
“We create to inspire, bring love, laughter, hope and awareness back to the community,” said Ann Duarte.
On Monday, the artists were adding the final touches to the mural.
“We are just about done,” Treazy Treaz said.
The trio recently did a mural in an alley in Ashland and still have some finishing touches to add before they head back to Charlotte, North Carolina.
“We have another project waiting for us there,” Sydney Duarte said.
Elisabeth Camp, who owns Camp Landing with her husband, Jason, said bringing art to the location has been a priority.
“I love art and bringing this place to back to life with color to create a beautiful atmosphere for people to enjoy for free,” Camp said. “The hallway at the theater also has 20 murals visitors can enjoy as well.”
Camp Landing partnered with the Boyd County Tourism Board on the project.
“We are thrilled with how it turned out,” Camp said.
To follow and see the artists’ work, check them out on Instagram at @traveling_gypsy, @duarte_designs and @treazytreaz.