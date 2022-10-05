Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

opioidscontest.jpg

Erin Walls of Putnam County illustrated the winning design in this year’s Kids Kick Opioids contest.

 Courtesy of the WV Attorney General’s Office

CHARLESTON — Artwork by students who are regional winners of the West Virginia Attorney General Office’s sixth Kids Kick Opioids contest will be on display at the state Capitol through Oct. 10.

Designs showcasing efforts to raise awareness of opioid abuse were created by Tyler Kinghorn of Village of Barboursville Elementary School in Cabell County; Tori Smith, Alexander Valleau and Bayla Harrison of Andrew Jackson Middle School in Kanawha County; Rachel McClanahan and Kristine Ashby of Sissonville Middle School in Kanawha County; Jonathan Easter of Hurricane Middle School in Putnam County; Mia Carper of West Teays Elementary School in Putnam County; Kenzie Hendren and Erin Walls of Winfield Middle School in Putnam County; and Kaylee Roland and Alyssa Staley of Buffalo Middle School in Wayne County.

