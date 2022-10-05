CHARLESTON — Artwork by students who are regional winners of the West Virginia Attorney General Office’s sixth Kids Kick Opioids contest will be on display at the state Capitol through Oct. 10.
Designs showcasing efforts to raise awareness of opioid abuse were created by Tyler Kinghorn of Village of Barboursville Elementary School in Cabell County; Tori Smith, Alexander Valleau and Bayla Harrison of Andrew Jackson Middle School in Kanawha County; Rachel McClanahan and Kristine Ashby of Sissonville Middle School in Kanawha County; Jonathan Easter of Hurricane Middle School in Putnam County; Mia Carper of West Teays Elementary School in Putnam County; Kenzie Hendren and Erin Walls of Winfield Middle School in Putnam County; and Kaylee Roland and Alyssa Staley of Buffalo Middle School in Wayne County.
Artwork created by Erin Walls from Winfield Middle School in Putnam County, which was selected as this year’s statewide winner, along with statewide runners-up Mary Calvert from Washington Irving Middle School in Harrison County, Aryana Hinz from Moorefield Middle School in Hardy County, Sheridan Hudson from Rivesville Elementary/Middle School in Marion County and Abby Allen from Spanishburg Elementary School in Mercer County, will be on display at the Capitol through Nov. 7.
“These entries demonstrate the immense creativity and talent of our students and shows the grim reality of the opioid epidemic and how opioid abuse can destroy lives,” Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said in a news release. “Our hope is the work of these artistic students will bring greater awareness and change, and touch the minds and hearts of those who view them at the Capitol.”
Walls’s design also appeared as a public service announcement in newspapers across West Virginia. In addition, entries from Walls and the state runners-up can be viewed on the Attorney General’s website.
The Attorney General’s Office received 2,798 entries from 2,876 students at 78 elementary and middle schools across West Virginia. The submissions included a mix of drawings, poems and other designs aimed at promoting awareness.
The West Virginia Board of Pharmacy, West Virginia Association of School Nurses and the Capitol Police assisted the Attorney General in judging the contest.