HUNTINGTON — Charlie Smoot was a young man when he voluntarily signed up for the military to fight in the Vietnam War in the 1960s.
As a helicopter crew chief, he vividly remembers spraying an herbicide that back-dusted into the helicopter, which he said he would wipe off on his pants. Agent Orange’s true impact on people — including an estimated 3 million in the military — wasn’t known until years later. For Smoot, it was 30 years to the day that he was told he had Agent Orange exposure.
While the medical impacts from the chemical have been harsh, Smoot has always been able to rely on health care provided by the Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center in Huntington.
The future of what medical care will look like for Smoot and thousands of other area veterans is in limbo, however, after a new report released last month by federal leadership recommended cutbacks and changes at VA facilities across the state.
Smoot said national stakeholders should keep their hands off the VA.
“The VA is a very needed organization. The people that went and got wounded fighting for this country — this is the way we pay them back? Bull----. And it’s sad,” he said. “What are we going to do if we wind up in a war with Russia? These young people aren’t going to (join) because nobody’s going to take care of them.”
Proposed changes raise questions
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs released its Asset and Infrastructure Review (AIR) last month with recommendations from VA Secretary Denis Richard McDonough to “modernize facilities and realign priorities” as a result of Congress’ passage of the VA Mission ACT in 2018.
The West Virginia facilities affected would include the Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center in Huntington, the Beckley VA Medical Center and the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg, along with smaller facilities across the state.
As of 2019, the market for the Huntington area had 31,748 enrollees and is projected to experience a 15.3% decrease by 2029. The report said demand for inpatient medical and surgical services is projected to decrease by 13.6% in the same time frame. Demand for inpatient mental health services is expected to jump by 22.3%, while demand for long-term care is projected to increase by 8.5%.
For the Huntington area, the report recommends the discontinuation of inpatient medical and surgical services. Instead, those services will be divided among existing health care providers. It recommends turning the emergency department into an urgent care center and establishing a long-term care center at the Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center. The report said the VA should invest in modern outpatient facilities closer to where veterans live.
In Charleston, it recommends the establishment of a new residential rehabilitation treatment program and to relocate the Charleston community-based outpatient clinic to a new site in the vicinity of the capital city.
The recommendations also request moving the Lenore-Williamson outpatient clinic in Williamson, West Virginia, to a new, larger site at Chattaroy, West Virginia, which the report said could serve a wider geographic area and offer more patient services.
The outpatient office at Gallipolis, Ohio, which also serves veterans in Mason County, West Virginia, would be expanded if the recommendations are followed.
While the recommendations say they want to bring smaller medical care offices closer to veterans’ homes, Ted Diaz, secretary of the West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance, said the recommendations could force West Virginia veterans to travel across several states — as far away as Connecticut — for long-term care.
‘Keep your hands off the VA’
At noon Wednesday, the American Legion clubhouse along 6th Avenue in Huntington wasn’t busy. The room was dimly lit and only a few veterans occupied the space, but even in the silence, with one step inside a visitor could sense the stories and history that filled the atmosphere.
Smoot — a two-time Bronze Star recipient — sat at the bar on a red-leather bar stool with a high back with his wife, Kitty Kelly-Smoot, at his side.
He called those who made the report “bean counters” who are the “scourge of humanity.” While they can do complex math and data analysis, they don’t sit in the American Legions or VFWs across the country and talk to the ones who will be affected, his wife said.
“(The bean counters don’t) know what they went through,” Kelly-Smoot said. “And for life he’s damaged because they threw him into the war. He went willingly. He went bravely.”
Smoot voluntarily signed up to serve in the Vietnam War in 1965 and was assigned to the A Shau Valley, one of the strategic focal points of the war where major battles occurred.
One of his duties included the use of Agent Orange, which was used by the military as part of its herbicidal warfare to kill vegetation the Vietnamese army used to hide. It is now known to cause major health problems for those who are exposed, and potentially their children.
“My visor on my helmet would get covered up (with Agent Orange) and I would just wipe it off and wipe it on my pants without even thinking,” Smoot said. “They said, ‘Aye, it won’t hurt you,’ and now everyone is super sick with cancer and everything else under the sun.”
Thanks in part to the care and medical cost coverage he receives at the Huntington VA, Smoot has never had to worry about how he would survive. Now he worries what the next generation’s Agent Orange crisis will be and if the veterans covered will receive adequate medical care.
The couple couldn’t praise Brian Nimmo, the Huntington VA medical center director, enough for the improvements made at the Huntington location in recent years, ranging from a new parking garage to the Fisher House lodging for families of VA patients.
He said Nimmo increased the number of doctors and staff to where it is better, but Smoot said the hospital is still overcrowded — especially on Mondays and Wednesdays — and cutbacks would hurt the VA.
Where do veterans go?
Among other medical needs, Smoot has undergone surgery to correct ankle issues in recent years and has another coming up in a couple weeks. The VA didn’t have anyone who could take care of the complicated surgery, so it was outsourced to Marshall Orthopaedics.
Smoot said while other hospitals in the area might be able to provide more specialized care, he finds comfort that the VA has doctors who are used to working with unique situations like his and the community the VA brings to him and his peers.
While Mountain Health Network is used to receiving referrals from the VA, a question remains if it and other health care providers could handle the inpatient and emergency care for the number of people the VA serves, especially as West Virginia deals with medical staff shortages.
Kevin W. Yingling, CEO of Mountain Health Network and president of Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center, said the network understands the recommendations could lead to a lengthy process.
“Mountain Health Network hospitals have a long history of providing services to the region’s veterans, and we are committed to continuing that care,” he said. “We support Senators (Joe) Manchin and (Shelley Moore) Capito as they call to educate the stakeholders and seek reasonable solutions to ensure our dedicated veterans have access to the care they need.”
Dwayne Rider, public affairs officer for the Huntington VA medical center, stressed in a statement that any changes could be several years away.
“Veterans will always be at the center of what we do. The AIR Commission is an opportunity to redesign VA health care to maximize access and outcomes for current and future generations of Veterans. It is important to note that any recommendations to the upcoming AIR Commission are just that — recommendations. Nothing is changing now for Veteran access to care or VA employees,” the statement said.
Diaz, with the state Department of Veterans Assistance, said veterans showed up to fight for their nation on a promise that if they made it back, the nation would take care of their wounds — a promise they could lose.
“I do not believe veterans should have to choose between living in communities they love and having reasonable access to health care,” he said. “So I encourage all West Virginians and everyone who supports our veterans and their families to reach out to their congressional representatives and ask them to contact the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in opposition of these harmful recommendations.”
U.S. Sens. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., who is a member of the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee, have both spoken out against the recommendations, calling them flawed. Their statements and the report will be reviewed deeper in a future article in The Herald-Dispatch.
More questions than answers
With the report being one of the first steps, many questions remain. Those are for a panel to figure out. Over the next year or so, several appointments, congressional hearings and decisions are expected to be made after robust engagement and planning.
The 2018 Asset and Infrastructure Review Act also established a panel of nine members, who are to be nominated by the president and approved by the Senate, to review the recommendations made in the AIR report. However, the panel does not yet exist and no nominations have been made to the Senate. Once in place, the commission will conduct hearings and investigations to make its own recommendations to the president by Jan. 31, 2023.
The act said the president is to notify the commission and Congress if he approves the list by Feb. 15, 2023, with more deadlines following until the results are approved. The president has until March 30, 2023, to approve the initial or revised recommendations and Congress has 45 days from approval to make its decision.