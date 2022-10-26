Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Halloween is a boo-tiful time of year, full of spooky celebrations and activities, but it also presents some real and scary fire safety hazards. As the holiday nears, the National Fire Protection Association is encouraging everyone to take simple precautions that can help ensure the holiday remains festively fun.

“As more people plan to celebrate the holiday this year, whether it be trick-or-treating or costume parties, we want everyone to know where potential fire risks exist so they can take the steps needed to minimize them,” said Lorraine Carli, vice president of Outreach and Advocacy at NFPA.

