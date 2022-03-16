ASHLAND — To celebrate the life of Cody Gollihue and what would be his 26th birthday, the Gollihues — Elliot, Lea Ann, and Ellie — are asking for people all over the world to do almost two million acts of kindness.
Cody died in a car crash on Interstate 64 almost five years ago on May 26, 2017, as a 21-year-old college student. His family continues to share his story and love for giving back to others.
A public Facebook group “Random Acts of Cody Kindness #RACK,” allows all 76,400 members to share their own personal random acts of kindness, or #RACKS.
“We didn't anticipate more than 75 people on the page. We were so wrong. I mean, within no time — in less than a month — all 50 states had been RACKed,” Lea Ann said.
Lea Ann said Cody would help people at a young age.
“Ever since Cody was a little boy, he always saw the world differently — he just saw it kind. He would say, ‘Everybody was created in God's image,’ and he couldn't understand why people were not simply kind to one another,” Lea Ann said. She said Cody struggled with the concept of bullies and why anyone would be mean.
“When we would be driving down the road, and he would see somebody walking, he assumed that they needed help. And he would always say, ‘I wonder what we can do to help them.’ And so very often we would stop the car at his urging. And even sometimes they just needed somebody to talk to, you know, they needed the milk, whatever it was, but he truly saw the world through the lens of wanting to help other people. He truly had a servant's heart.”
Lea Ann said that the Facebook group is to continue what Cody would always say — “One act of kindness could create this chain reaction that would put the world where it needed to be with everybody being kind to one another.”
As the Facebook page reaches thousands of people, Lea Ann said she wanted to do something “big” to celebrate Cody’s birthday on March 19.
Every day until his birthday Lea Ann will add together #RACKSs on the page in hopes to collect 1,986,400 acts of kindness. The number comes from adding 26 performed #RACKs of each member before Cody’s birthday.
“Cody was out of this world, and I know that this goal is out of this world. We do big birthdays and this should be no exception. I believe that we're going to reach it. I believe that it's up to us to continue to share with others how easy it is to get involved," Lea Ann said.
“Now, more than ever, the world truly needs kindness. It is so simple. I think we sometimes forget how easy kindness can be. It's smiling; it's opening the door; I mean, it really can just be that easy. We're so busy working and taking care of a family and, you know, we've had this pandemic and now Russia and Ukraine, it just seems like the news is filled with so much negative,” Lea Ann said. “Acts of kindness make not only your face smile, but it makes your heart smile.”
To post your #RACK, visit https://bit.ly/3w5r0oF.