HUNTINGTON — While in Las Vegas, Kim Wolfe fulfilled a challenge that World War II Medal of Honor recipient Woody Williams left him earlier this year.
Williams died earlier this year at the age of 98. Before his death, Williams gave two challenge coins to Wolfe to give during his trip to Mr. Las Vegas himself — Wayne Newton.
“I said, ‘Woody, what are you talking about?’” Wolfe said of his reaction to Williams’ request. “He said, ‘Wayne Newton, he’s a horse guy.’ He had seen him in Kentucky.”
Wolfe said Williams had made the acquaintance of the singer and actor through their shared interest in horses. Williams was a horse trainer and would on occasion see Newton. Williams assured Wolfe that Newton knew who he was.
So Wolfe set out to fulfill the request.
Wolfe connected with Newton’s team through a communications person in the sheriff’s department in Las Vegas.
After a performance at the Flamingo hotel, Wolfe and his wife, Debbie, met with Newton and his wife, Kathleen McCrone. Wolfe said Newton told McCrone about Williams’ Medal of Honor.
“He was very touched by it,” Wolfe said of Newton.
Wolfe added that he told the entertainer that Williams was the last person to touch the coins before giving them to Wolfe.
The coins were something that Williams gave to people during his lifetime. It was part of Williams’ nature in treating everyone the same.
“Woody was such a humble guy, but he was a celebrity himself,” Wolfe said. “But it never appeared to anyone that he was. He was just so humble.”
Delivering the coins was one of the projects Williams left Wolfe. Another was working to establish a Gold Star Families Memorial near the Memorial Arch in Huntington. The Southside Enhancement and Preservation Alliance began a fundraising campaign for the project last month.
Wolfe said it was an honor to have traveled with Williams and been his friend in the time they knew each other.
“His example of patriotism and being so humble … it’s just meant a lot to our family and my life. I just was so honored to call him my friend,” Wolfe said.
