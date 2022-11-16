Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

HUNTINGTON — While in Las Vegas, Kim Wolfe fulfilled a challenge that World War II Medal of Honor recipient Woody Williams left him earlier this year.

Williams died earlier this year at the age of 98. Before his death, Williams gave two challenge coins to Wolfe to give during his trip to Mr. Las Vegas himself — Wayne Newton.

McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.

Tags

Recommended for you