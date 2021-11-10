Bethany Furrow, of Logan, W.Va., left, and Christina Patterson, of Lavalette, look at pumpkins outside the Pumpkin House as people visit the attractions along Beech Street for the C-K AutumnFest on Oct. 30 in Kenova.
KENOVA — Arts and crafts, food, music and more greeted visitors in Ceredo and Kenova during the last weekend as the communities hosted the C-K AutumnFest.
The centerpiece of the event, Ric Griffith’s The Pumpkin House, had visiting groups from 11 countries, 32 states and 54 towns in West Virginia.
These numbers aren’t even a complete reflection as the books were pulled during severe weather multiple days of the event and another day in which the book wasn’t refilled.
This year’s house featured more than 3,000 carved pumpkins.
C-K Autumnfest board member Jason Ekers said the event is so special for the area.
“What Ric does is amazing for the area!” Ekers said. “We sold Rick close to 1,000 pumpkins this year and after seeing the dedication he puts into the event, we couldn’t stand to leave. We were there several days, and what a great experience it was.”
The annual festival as a whole focuses on all things autumn, offering guests a chance to sample old-fashioned treats, shop for hand-made goods and view vehicles during a cruise-in and tractor show along side the house.
Though the event did encounter some issues due to heavy rains in the area, things were adjusted to still be able to host all planned events.
“All the other festivities went great — weather adjustments were made for both the cruise-in and the tractor show, but they were both still a success,” Ekers said. “The highlight of the tractor show, as usual, was the ‘kiddie’ tractor pull. Those kids had a blast!”