CEREDO — The C-K Autumnfest was kicked off by the event’s annual parade and concluded with a tractor pull in the same line-up fashion for the year 2021.
Tuesday, Oct. 25, the festival was kicked off at night as community members, firefighters, dressed-up children and more made their way down U.S. 60.
Moving from Ceredo to Kenova, onlookers saw performances from local school bands and the Marshall University cheerleaders. Children were tossed candy to go along with the Halloween spirit as floats from churches, farmers and others passed by.
The parade always takes place first and leads into other Autumnfest activities later in the week, with this year’s event featuring the great scarecrow hunt, a performance from the Huntington High School show choir at the Pumpkin House and a weekend loaded with a variety of activities.
Autumfest 2021 concluded a little differently with children lining up for a tractor pull and parade complete with rides for the children during the Willie Joe Ekers Tractor Show.
The memorial event is hosted for the passed father of C-K Autumnfest board member Jason Ekers.
Ekers said being involved in the event isn’t only fun, but a special way to remember his father in a way that showcases him.
John Deere, McCormick and other popular farm brands were showcased during the event and children raced to the finish line on miniature models during the pull.
Stephanie White said her 1-year-old, Griffin White, had a blast during the event.
“Griff loves anything tractor related, so of course he absolutely loved the tractor show,” she said. “He typically doesn’t like being far from mommy, but if there is a tractor involved he will go anywhere.”
Popular Wayne County face Farmer Finn, of Rocky Knobb Farm, claimed the first place trophy in the 3-to-6-year-old division while Hammer Fields came in first in the 7-to-9-year-old portion.
Ekers said the kids had a blast during the event and continue to make it worth it.
“They best part was definitely watching the kiddos during the pull event,” he said. “They had so much fun.”