KENOVA — While the Kenova Pumpkin House received thousands of visitors during the C-K Autumnfest, more than 500 students participated in a pumpkin carving contest, Marshall knowledge test and more activities as part of the event.
Nine students were recognized for first, second and third place in the elementary, middle and high school categories.
Those winners were as follows:
- Elementary: Carli Adkins, Cox Landing Elementary placed first, Corbin Blake, Cox Landing Elementary placed second and an unidentified student in 2nd grade at Cox Landing received third place.
- Middle: Elli Kinghorn from Barboursville Middle School placed first, Ethan Copley from Barboursville Middle placed second and Isaiah Berkenbaugh from Barboursville Middle placed third.
- High school: Tess Hager from Spring Valley High School placed first, Emily Williams from Paul Blazer High School placed second and Gracie Delaney from Paul Blazer High placed third.
Chesapeake High School won the title of most pumpkins contributed by students with more than 150 pumpkins, according to Pumpkin House Owner Ric Griffith.
Griffith said he was happy with the outcome of participants and visitors, especially since the weekend’s weather was not ideal.
“Despite the rain and the mud, the response of people who helped and came to visit the Pumpkin House and C-K Autumnfest was wonderful,” he said.
Elementary, middle and high schools from surrounding counties were allowed to participate in the pumpkin carving and any other volunteering opportunities leading up to the final display.
In Wayne County, a few schools participated by helping scoop out pumpkin guts, such as Ceredo-Kenova Middle, and others had classes dedicate time to carving while in school, such as Spring Valley High School.
Ceredo-Kenova Middle School art teacher Rachel Bocook did not have time to include pumpkin carving in her class, but chose to have a volunteer night where she invited students to help clear guts out of pumpkins before they were carved.
“I didn’t have time to include in my classes or the after school program but it’s always great to volunteer so I welcomed my students to come out and volunteer as a group and a nice chunk of them did, and I’m very proud of them,” Bocook said.
SVHS had five classes participate in carving. Students in science, art, Spanish, English and agriculture classes carved pumpkins, some with themes such as Sleepy Hollow and Day of the Dead.
At Buffalo Middle School, students got into the fall spirit by experimenting with a pumpkin drop with the help of the Kenova Volunteer Fire Department.
Students prepared protective barriers for the pumpkin and were dropped from more than 50 ft. to determine if they had used the right materials to keep the pumpkins from cracking. While only one team was successful from Megan Henderson’s class, students said they enjoyed being creative and working together.
“It was all about teamwork,” eighth grader Laura Thomas. “And everyone in my class felt good about it, the pumpkin surviving the drop, you know, we all felt like that was a group success.”
Students from across Cabell County helped fill out the famous Pumpkin House display in Kenova by intertwining pumpkin carving and educational lessons this week.
Owner Ric Griffith gave 250 pumpkins to the district’s schools earlier in October, and many of the schools developed fun, instructional activities using the pumpkins, while others were carved with help from parents and others at school-based family engagement events.
Participating schools included Huntington East Middle, Milton Middle, Guyandotte Elementary, Cox Landing Elementary, Culloden Elementary, Central City Elementary, Altizer Elementary, Hite-Saunders Elementary and Huntington High School Culinary Arts.
Various church and youth groups from Wayne County also made appearances to help prepare for the over 3,000 pumpkin display.