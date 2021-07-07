What started as a get together for family and friends over 15-years ago, has now developed into an annual full-community gathering hosted by Baker’s Towing.
The Independence Day event, hosted Sunday, July 4 in this year in Lavalette drew a large crowd which gathered around The Lavalette Volunteer Fire Department for the show as well as food and shaved ice from Giovanni’s, ice cream from Sweet Street and more.
Owner of Baker’s Towing, Johnny Baker, said crowd size was one of the main reasons for the expansion years ago.
“Around 15-years ago, I started putting together the event at my home for family, friends and some customers as a way to get together and enjoy the holiday,” he said. “But, as the years have went by, more and more people started to attend — and around 6-years ago we moved the location to Lavalette at the fire department to better accommodate the number of people.”
Baker, who funds the event out of his own pocket, starts preparing around March to make sure to give the community a show worth seeing.
“We start pricing fireworks and gathering the best we can to get ready,” he said. “And, as the event has grown, so has participation from other businesses and groups in the community. We start getting calls a month or more out from the event just to make sure it is still happening and to see what can be added.”
Baker said the main goal for the event is to give back to the community as well as those whom have supported his towing business throughout the years.
“Our whole family gets involved and we love being able to host the event for the community as a thank you for the support we receive — as well as to give the kids and families a great event to attend,” he said. “That’s what it is all about — seeing the smiles on the kids’ faces and watching everyone enjoy themselves during the holiday.”
The Baker family is not unfamiliar with the act of giving back, with his daughter hosting multiple fundraisers and donation events through her business Giovanni’s for those who have enduring house fires, sickness, school functions, etc.
“We like getting to show our appreciation for the community, our veterans and anyone else we can,” Baker said.
He added that he both looks forward to the event and enjoys the event more and more every year.
“One hundred percent, I enjoy doing it,” Baker said.
And, the event, with the crowd still growing in size, isn’t going anywhere.
“We look forward to seeing more people come out next year,” he said. “See you next Fourth of July!”