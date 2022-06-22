HUNTINGTON — The owner of Bare Arms said he expects to reopen his gun range in Huntington in a few months after a fire destroyed it Sunday.
Nine fire departments responded to a working structure fire at Bare Arms Training Facility, 2134 5th St. Road, on Sunday afternoon.
The gun range also houses a restaurant, Bombshells Burgers & BBQ. Both businesses were open Sunday when Cabell 911 dispatch received a call around 2:45 p.m. that the building was fully involved.
The fire was started by a round that went into the rubber backstop in the range that stops bullets, according to David Lee Hagerman, chief of Green Valley Volunteer Fire Department.
“A customer was shooting in the range, and a bullet she shot was so hot, it started a fire in the rubber ground up tires,” Hagerman said. “This not an uncommon issue.”
Owner Billy Bare opened Huntington’s Bare Arms Training Facility in June 2018. His first location in Ashland opened in 2016. Bare Arms offers a showroom, climate-controlled firing range and a restaurant.
Bare said the restaurant and gun store will reopen Wednesday. He said the range was a total loss and will take a few months to rebuild.
The range is surrounded by 1/4-inch steel walls and ceiling — “which made it like an oven to fight,” Hagerman said.
While rebuilding, Bare said he wants to implement better elements in the range to prevent a similar incident.
“Thanks for all the responders for all their hard work. Just thankful no one was injured,” Bare said.
Hagerman said only the range had fire damage, and everyone inside the building was able to get out. No injuries were reported.
With the amount of water used to stop the fire, the range also flooded.
Along with nine fire departments, Cabell County EMS also helped provide water. Crews cleared the scene about 9 p.m. Sunday.