The Better Business Bureau Charitable and Educational Fund, Inc. has announced the scholarship BBB Life Lessons Essay Contest for area high school seniors is now open to receive submissions.
The BBB Life Lessons Essay Contest is a theme-based essay contest that challenges students to reflect on living a life of integrity and ethics. The essays are submitted online and reviewed by a panel of judges. The top six essays will be awarded scholarships ranging from $500-$2,500.
The contest is open to area high school seniors attending schools in the BBB’s 64-county service area which includes 52 counties in West Virginia — all except Berkeley, Jefferson and Morgan counties — and 12 counties in Ohio — Belmont, Carroll, Guernsey, Harrison, Holmes, Jefferson, Monroe, Morgan, Noble, Stark, Tuscarawas and Washington counties.
There is no GPA requirement to apply, and scholarship funds may be used toward attending any career, technical, college, university or trade school after high school graduation.
The theme for the 2023 essay contest is “honesty.” In the essay, students should describe a time when they were honest and it had a positive or negative outcome, and what lesson was learned from it.
“The BBB’s mission is to build an ethical marketplace where buyers and sellers trust each other,” BBB President and CEO Frank Cilona said in a news release. “Honesty is the main foundation of an ethical marketplace, and we feel it’s important to do our part to get young adults to think about these qualities and how it affects their future career.”
The scholarship is sponsored by Byrider and available to any student seeking to further their education after high school, including those students attending non-traditional avenues such as trade or technical schools.
“No matter what career a student chooses, ethics and integrity should be the first priority. We hope to provide these opportunities to students that may not qualify for other scholarships based on GPA ranking or grades,” said Dan Lowmiller, chairperson for the BBB Charitable and Educational Fund.
Essay submissions will be accepted through March 31. Students, teachers and parents can read more about eligibility, view instructions on how to apply and submit entries at bit.ly/CantonBBBLifeLessonsEssayContest.