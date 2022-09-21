Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

BARBOURSVILLE — Beech Fork State Park featured its annual Celebration of the Life of Mary Ingles this weekend, hosted by the Mary Ingles Trail Association.

This year marked the 276th anniversary of Mary Ingles being kidnapped by the Shawnee Tribe in Virginia with her two sons and her eventual escape and 40-day, 500-mile hike to back to her home in Virginia in 1755.

Recommended for you