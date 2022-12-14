Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

With 2022 quickly winding down, Better Business Bureau has compiled our list of the top 12 scams of Christmas. When shopping or donating this holiday season, watch out for schemes trying to swipe your cash or steal your personal information.

Our top scams of Christmas 2022

Better Business Bureau serving Canton Region and Greater West Virginia offers tips and advice for consumers to avoid fraudulent practices. Visit BBB.org/canton or call 330-454-9401 to look up a business, file a complaint, write a customer review, read tips and more.

Tags

Recommended for you