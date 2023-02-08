Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Thanks to new legal changes, the popularity of sports betting has exploded. If you think scammers have not noticed, think again. BBB.org/ScamTracker is seeing reports from people who accidentally placed bets with scam sports betting websites or apps.

How the scam works

Better Business Bureau serving Canton Region and Greater West Virginia offers tips and advice for consumers to avoid fraudulent practices. Visit BBB.org/canton or call 330-454-9401 to look up a business, file a complaint, write a customer review, read tips and more.

