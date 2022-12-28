Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

Scammers are taking advantage of would-be Instagram influencers by tricking them into buying overpriced products that allegedly support a charity. Instead of gaining followers and helping a good cause, the influencers end up losing money.

How the scam works

Better Business Bureau serving Canton Region and Greater West Virginia offers tips and advice for consumers to avoid fraudulent practices. Visit BBB.org/canton or call 330-454-9401 to look up a business, file a complaint, write a customer review, read tips and more.

Tags

Recommended for you