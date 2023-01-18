Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

When it comes to New Year’s resolutions, scammers know that losing weight is one of the most popular goals. This popularity has led to a slew of scams involving supplements and weight-loss formulas claiming to offer rapid results. Not only are the products themselves questionable, but so are the businesses that promote the faulty products.

How the scam works

Better Business Bureau serving Canton Region and Greater West Virginia offers tips and advice for consumers to avoid fraudulent practices. Visit BBB.org/canton or call 330-454-9401 to look up a business, file a complaint, write a customer review, read tips and more.

Tags

Recommended for you