Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

If you get an unexpected message saying you owe money for medical services, think twice before you make a payment. BBB Scam Tracker has received reports about phony medical bills and fake debt collections.

How the scam works

Better Business Bureau serving Canton Region and Greater West Virginia offers tips and advice for consumers to avoid fraudulent practices. Visit BBB.org/canton or call 330-454-9401.

Recommended for you