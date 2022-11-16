Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

US Obamacare Rule
The Healthcare.gov website is seen in Fort Washington, Md., in 2021

 Alex Brandon | The Associated Press

If you are adding or changing your Medicare.gov or Healthcare.gov coverage during open enrollment, watch out for unsolicited calls claiming to “help” you find the best deal.

Unfortunately, scammers see this time as a chance to trick people out of money and personal information. Open enrollment runs through Dec. 7 (Medicare) or Dec. 15 (Healthcare.gov).

Better Business Bureau serving Canton Region and Greater West Virginia offers tips and advice for consumers to avoid fraudulent practices. Visit BBB.org/canton or call 330-454-9401 to look up a business, file a complaint, write a customer review, read tips and more.

