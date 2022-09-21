Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

BLOX screens 03
Metro Creative Connection

In this con, scammers pose as tech support employees of well-known computer companies and hassle victims into paying for their “support.” A tech support rep calls and offers to fix a computer bug that you have not even noticed, or a popup warning appears on the screen instructing you to dial a number for help.

How this scam works

Better Business Bureau serving Canton Region and Greater West Virginia offers tips and advice for consumers to avoid fraudulent practices.

Recommended for you