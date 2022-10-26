Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

One of scammers’ favorite tactics is impersonating a person or organization you know and trust. That is the premise of this new text message scam, which has been popping up recently at BBB.org/ScamTracker. This time, con artists are impersonating your bank.

How the scam works

Better Business Bureau serving Canton Region and Greater West Virginia offers tips and advice for consumers to avoid fraudulent practices. Visit BBB.org/canton or call 330-454-9401 to look up a business, file a complaint, write a customer review, read tips and more.

