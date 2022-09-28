Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

YE--Over It
Buy Now

The TikTok app logo appears in Tokyo on Sept. 28, 2020. TikTok was built on wacky dance trends, but the short-video platform has grown into much, much more as millions signed on during the pandemic.

 Kiichiro Sato | The Associated Press

Money-flipping cons have long been popular on Instagram and Twitter (bit.ly/BBBcryptoscam). As TikTok’s popularity grows, so do the con artists.

Watch out for this TikTok scam, which promises to turn a few hundred dollars’ worth of cryptocurrency into thousands in no time at all. BBB is seeing many new reports in BBB.org/scamtracker related to this money-flipping scam.

Better Business Bureau serving Canton Region and Greater West Virginia offers tips and advice for consumers to avoid fraudulent practices. Visit BBB.org/canton or call 330-454-9401 to look up a business, file a complaint, write a customer review, read tips and more.

Recommended for you