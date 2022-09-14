Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

Scammers wasted no time capitalizing on the Biden Administration’s plan to cancel some federal student loan debt, as BBB predicted.

BBB.org/ScamTracker has already received reports from consumers who have been targeted by impostor loan forgiveness calls and emails.

Visit BBB.org/canton or call 330-454-9401 to file a complaint, read tips and more.

Recommended for you