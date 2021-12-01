HUNTINGTON — While out shopping for Small Business Saturday, many families purchased Christmas trees on the opening day of the 41st Annual Big Brothers Big Sisters Christmas Tree Sale.
“We are pleased to be able to share the joy of the holiday season with our community again this year,” said Stephanie Hurley Collier, executive director of the organization. “The trees are likely to sell out fast, so come out now and get the perfect Christmas tree for your home.”
Collier said all the trees are freshly cut and are shipped from Floyd County, Virginia and sold at lots in front of HIMG in the 5100 block of U.S. Route 60 East in Huntington and at the Ashland Tennis Center at 13th Street and Oakview Road in Ashland. The lots are open weekdays from noon until 9 p.m. and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends.
“We are following all recommended health and safety guidelines to protect the health of our patrons during this sale. We are also offering a contact free checkout process and are now accepting credit and debit cards, Paypal and Venmo at all locations,” she said.
Collier said the trees range in price from $40 to $100, depending on size and quality. Wreaths are also available for $20.
“Back by popular demand are the White Pine, Scotch Pine, Concolor Fir, and Fraser Fir,” she said. “Fraser Fir wreaths will also be available.”
She said the sale will continue until all of the trees are sold.
“This is our largest fundraiser of the year and all funds stay local to help Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tri-State to serve at-risk children in our community,” she said.
Collier added that the organization’s greatest need is adult mentors.
“Big Brothers Big Sisters has a waiting list of over 70 youth in our community who are waiting for their perfect match,” she said. “With a commitment of one hour a week, you can show a child they are heard, loved and important.”
To learn more about volunteering and additional information about Big Brothers Big Sisters, call 304-522-2191 or visit online at www.bbbstristate.org.
