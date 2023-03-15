Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Flood legislation passage

West Virginia Sen. Chandler Swope, R-Mercer, is lead sponsor of a bill aimed at strengthening West Virginia’s flood resiliency. The Senate advanced the bill, Senate Bill 677, to the governor Saturday afternoon. 

 WILL PRICE | WV Legislative Photography

The West Virginia Senate has advanced a bill to the governor without opposition aimed at strengthening flood resiliency in the deluge-prone state.

The Senate on Saturday afternoon advanced Senate Bill 677, signing off in a 33-0 vote on changes made to the bill on its path through the House of Delegates.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

