FLEMINGSBURG, Ky. — The fourth annual Colt Adams Memorial Bluegrass Festival will take place Aug. 3-6 at Mandolin Farms as a way to not only remember a lost teenager who left an impact on his community, but also to raise money for those in need.

The four-day bluegrass festival running from Wednesday to Sunday will feature multiple performances from acts including:

