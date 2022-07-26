FLEMINGSBURG, Ky. — The fourth annual Colt Adams Memorial Bluegrass Festival will take place Aug. 3-6 at Mandolin Farms as a way to not only remember a lost teenager who left an impact on his community, but also to raise money for those in need.
The four-day bluegrass festival running from Wednesday to Sunday will feature multiple performances from acts including:
Ilird Tyme Out, TheLonesome River Band, The Caleb Daugherty Band, Ralph Stanley Il, Hammertowne, No Joke Jimmy’s, The Dave Adkins Band, Don Rigsby & The Fly By Knights, Lincoln Mash & Heather Alley, Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road, Jesse Keith Whitley, Josh Williams, Mo Pitney, Ray Craft & Friends, Shannon Slaughter, Larry Cordle, Woods Family Tradition, Seth Mulder & Midnight Run, The Driver Brothers and The Weary Jammers.
Cost is $10 for Wednesday, $40 for Thursday, $40 for Friday, $50 for Saturday or a full four-day pass for $110.
Colt Adams was standout athlete and student at Wayne High School who died in a car crash on May 28, 2019, on his way to school.
He was rated as the top high school football prospect in his class in West Virginia, a standout 4.0 student, an active member of his church youth group, a kid who took time out of his daily routine to stop by and spend time with some very special kids and he also helped with Special Olympics.
Adams was only 16 when he died, and amid the loss, his family decided to do something to keep his memory alive. At his grandfather’s request, The Colt Thomas Adams Memorial Bluegrass Festival (CAMFEST) became a reality.
Adam’s grandfather’s vision was to be able to carry on his legacy by raising money to help less fortunate kids that he was so fond of helping — as well as giving scholarships in Colt’s name and helping out anyone who was in need around the community.
To this date, CAMFEST has gone forward to to fund yearly scholarships to Fleming County High School, Wayne High School (Colt’s high school) and East Carter High School in Carter County.
Donations have also been made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Special Olympics, the Autism Foundation (all which Colt was active in), as well as to help families whose children were battling disease or who were less fortunate and had specific needs.