Kenya Bailey is passionate about honeybees and wants to give schools in the state an opportunity to create safe spaces to preserve the lives of West Virginia’s state insect.
Bailey, a fifth-grade student at Buffalo Elementary School, is hoping to get Wayne County schools involved in creating pollinator protection plots by simply growing gardens on school grounds.
“Honeybees are important because they pollinate our crops, and they produce many health benefits,” Bailey said. “Honeybees are endangered because of habitat loss by humans.”
Bailey first began doing research on honeybees for her school’s social studies fair project, in which she went on to compete at the county level and is taking on the regional competition March 24.
During the Feb. 22 Board of Education meeting, Bailey told the board she wants schools to help protect the West Virginia state insect by planting pollinator-friendly gardens and participating in the Pollinators Protection Plan, a program which means if a pollinator’s habitat gets cut down, it will be replaced.
Bailey said she reached out to Gov. Jim Justice and the state’s Department of Agriculture to discuss the possibility of getting schools involved in protecting pollinators such as honeybees. She’s hoping the Department of Agriculture will recognize schools who participate by growing the friendly gardens, and thinks it would be beneficial throughout the state.
“If only one school in each county of West Virginia participated in a program like this, that would be 55 new pollinator habitats,” she said.
Jason Ekers, conservation supervisor in Wayne County, said though nothing is official, Bailey could receive a $2,500 grant from the Department of Agriculture to help get the gardens started in Wayne County.
Ekers said efforts have already been made to spread seeds for potential gardens, but he hopes the county can do more to help Bailey’s vision.
“We’re going to do even more and try to hook her up with this grant so that we can do these pollinator plots at Buffalo (Elementary) and wherever else in the county that will participate,” Ekers said. “It’s a wonderful thing, and without her, we couldn’t be here.”
Superintendent Todd Alexander said he was impressed with Bailey’s presentation, and he said he thinks the board will be able to help get the pollinator-friendly gardens started at schools that wish to participate.
“The fact that she’s getting support from Jason Ekers and the agriculture department is fantastic, so we’re going to do what we can to help her,” he said. “Obviously she’s passionate about what she’s doing and that’s fantastic to see so we’ll help her along the way.”