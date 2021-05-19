WAYNE — The Wayne County Board of Education discussed dual credit opportunities for high schoolers, robotics, vaccines and math curriculum during their regularly scheduled meeting May 11.
Beginning in the 2021-2022 school year, seniors will be able to enroll in courses at Mountwest Community and Technical College at a reduced price in an early entry program. The courses would primarily be focused on information technology, and students could take as many as 24 credit hours in one year.
Additionally, Superintendent Todd Alexander said the college-going rates were slightly lower for the 2020 year compared to previous years and this would be a good opportunity to introduce students to college earlier.
“It’s going to expose our students now to a post-secondary campus at Mountwest, and I think when we looked at the college going rate numbers here, I think it will be a real benefit for our students and parents to have available,” he said.
While the program will start the upcoming school year only offered to students, Alexander said the future will hopefully allow juniors to enroll in courses as well. If students take enough dual credit courses, he said, they could possibly receive an Associate’s degree from Mountwest when they receive their high school diploma.
More information regarding available classes should be available by the end of the month, Alexander said.
The schools will also be introducing a robotics league for students of all ages to join and compete.
Currently, high schools have robotics teams, and the Wayne High School team has competed at world competitions. The BOE is planning to expand the program by providing resources to elementary and middle school students so the school teams could compete against each other.
Alexander said they are excited to create a robotics league and it will be a good opportunity for younger students to get involved in a fun and informational hobby.
Following the approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to be used on people aged 12 and up, Alexander announced students who get parent permission to receive the vaccine through the school.
Alexander said they saw more students interested in receiving the vaccine in the 12-15 age range than in the 16-18 age range, but that could be due to the fact that parents who wanted their children vaccinated did so before the opportunity was available through the schools.
Alexander told board members high school teachers want to switch math curriculums to return to a previous way of teaching.
In high school, math classes were previously taught in the order of algebra, geometry, algebra II and then students could choose the higher math they wanted to take. In 2014, math classes were changed to Math I, Math II, Math III and Math IV under the Common Core curriculum.
Common Core math classes integrated different kinds of math into each class so that students were not primarily learning only one type of math each year.
Alexander said when counties were given the option to keep Common Core curriculum or revert back to the previous curriculum in 2017, most teachers wanted to keep Common Core. Now, the majority of high school teachers want to go back to the old curriculum, Alexander said, and board members can expect a resolution to approve the change in the near future.
The next regularly scheduled BOE meeting is set for 6 p.m. May 25 at Spring Valley High School.