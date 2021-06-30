WAYNE — The Board of Education reviewed the superintendent’s performance over the last year, discussed construction projects and recognized notable accomplishments within the schools during the regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday, June 22.
While the formal discussion of Superintendent Todd Alexander’s review took place in executive session, the members returned to open session and said Alexander had performed adequately and has helped better Wayne County Schools.
“Under his (Alexander) direction, the county has continued to make improvements to our class course options, improvements to existing building facility, upgrades to areas of safety for our students and staff,” BOE President Missy Hall said. “Mr. Alexander has proven to be a strong leader who has tackled several difficult situations and has managed to guide student and staff through each challenge with minimal disruption to our educational process.”
The Wayne County Schools superintendent receives an annual review just to ensure all goals are being met and expectations for upcoming years can be discussed, Hall said.
Wayne County schools are also expected to see multiple construction projects beginning and ending over the next few months. Two of the bigger construction projects are the restoration of Dunlow Elementary after it was flooded in March and the renovation of the Wayne County schools bus garage. Smaller projects are focused on window replacements and HVAC upgrades.
While some plans have been in the making for months, construction companies expecting to begin building have been having trouble gathering supplies, Alexander said, which is delaying the completion of some projects.
The board also recognized different individuals for their recent achievements that may have been skipped over for recognition during virtual BOE meetings.
Hannah Thompson, a recent graduate from Wayne High School is a National Merit Scholar finalist, and Alexander told the rest of the board how rare that achievement is.
“I was reading a little bit today and the National Merit semifinalist, that’s the top half a percent in a particular state,” he said. “And she’s a finalist, so they take the top 1% from that group from around the nation, and that’s your National Merit finalists. So she is just a tremendous student and we are very happy for her.”
Alexander also recognized Tolsia High School teacher Noah Copley and his classes for the recent publication of their book, “By the Tolsia High Way.” The book is a collection of works, Alexander said, from different students of Copley’s and said he could not put it down.
The next regularly scheduled meeting is set for 6 p.m. July 13.