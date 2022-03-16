Wayne County Schools is exploring the possibility of various internship opportunities with hopes of offering experiences that vary from retail and marketing, to outdoor care.
Superintendent Todd Alexander told board members during the March 8 meeting that conversations are ongoing with local businesses to create more opportunities for high school students.
“One of the board’s goals for the year was to establish internships for students to attend and we’ve been working on that on a large level,” he said.
Alexander said confirmation has already been made with Heritage Farm to have summer internship opportunities for students, and meetings are still taking place with other large and small businesses in the Wayne community.
The program would allow some students to leave school early to dedicate time to their internship. Alexander said there will be a class the students will be required to attend periodically to discuss what they are learning in their internship and they will likely have a final presentation at the end of the semester.
Alexander said the board will have to approve partnership with each business and the plans for internships specific to the businesses, and he believes more information will be available in the near future.
In other business:
- Alexander told the board that at the time of the last meeting, there was only one active COVID-19 case among staff or students. As of noon Tuesday, March 15, Wayne County Schools reportedly has one active case from a virtual student and one active case for an in-person student or staff member according to the COVID-19 tracker on the board’s website. A case is considered active for five days after an individual tests positive.
- The West Virginia Department of Education approved the Wayne County Bus Driver Incentive Program, a program which allows the board to pay stipends to those going through the program since in previous years, drivers have had to dedicate months to receiving their certification without compensation.
- Crum PreK-8 representatives expressed interest in getting a softball field for students. Alexander told the board there are nearly 23 students interested in playing softball. The board is in early stages assessing the project, but Alexander said they would like to move forward.
- The board will resubmit its major improvement plan to enclose all of Wayne Middle School to the School Building Authority. This project would enclose currently exposed areas students and staff use between buildings, arrange for sprinklers to be put throughout the building and will have a Safe Schools entrance, or a foyer main entrance with locks for interior and exterior doors controlled in the office.
The next regularly scheduled BOE meeting is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 21 at the Board of Education Office.