WAYNE — The Wayne County Board of Education will not vote on removing the mask mandate unless guidance from local and national health professionals states it is safe to remove masks or that masks are not as effective as first presumed, according to Superintendent Todd Alexander.
“We have masks on because the community transmission rate is high, as soon as that community transmission rate drops, then the masks will come off,” he said. “If the advice from the medical experts changes, if the advice from the CDC changes, we’ll reconsider but at the current time, I think we’re comfortable with the plan that was voted on in July.”
The board voted in July to require masks on school property when Wayne county is in orange or red on the DHHR COVID metrics map, but advised they could be removed when the county is in gold or better for three consecutive days.
Alexander said the chance for a vote to remove masks is minimal until receiving guidance after three consecutive BOE meetings where individuals attended to express opinions on the topic and asked the board to make it optional.
Though the number of individuals speaking during delegations at the meetings has grown, Alexander said board members are not receiving an abundance of emails or phone calls from concerned Wayne County schools parents.
Due to this, it is the board’s understanding that parents against the masks being worn in school is not the majority.
Between the Nov. 16, Nov. 30 and Dec. 14 board meetings, there were 18 delegations who spoke about masks. Due to some people speaking at different meetings, these 18 delegations were made up of 14 individuals. Of which, one spoke supporting the board’s decision and 13 were against the requirement. Seven of those speakers reside in Wayne County, five reside outside of the county and one is unknown.
Putnam County resident Amber Grose addressed the BOE during the Dec. 14 board meeting and told them how Putnam County has been without masks for the school year and the Wayne County BOE has the choice to remove the mask mandate.
“If Putnam County can do it, so can you, and you’re lying if you say that you can’t,” Grose said.
Putnam County schools listed 30 active cases as of 6:20 p.m. Dec. 20. Wayne County schools listed 22 active cases as of 4 p.m. Dec. 21.
Some speakers also expressed concerns regarding funding and we informed about homeschooling options.
Alexander said all funding received during the COVID-19 pandemic has been used as a result of the pandemic to improve resources for staff and students and is not being distributed with the condition that masks are required in schools.
Some speakers expressed concern that board members did not address their concerns discussed during delegations, but Alexander explained that delegations does not permit responses during the board meeting. Alexander said he calls everyone who speaks at delegations back to be open and honest with community members.
By the end of the Dec. 14 meeting, attendees asked for a revote on the mask requirement. Votes for such matters have to be put on the agenda before the meetings, Alexander said. A revote was not listed on the Dec. 21 board meeting agenda.