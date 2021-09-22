WAYNE — Katherine Miller received the Service Personnel of the Year for 2022 title Sept. 7 and the Wayne County Board of Education chose to recognize her during their regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday, Sept. 14.
Miller, cafeteria manager at Wayne High School, was recognized for her commitment to her students and the significant contributions she has made to the county.
“I love being around kids, I love helping kids,” Miller said. “I love my job, I love my school and I love what I do.”
Miller has worked in the Wayne County school system for 21 years, and colleagues recognized her as a devoted and cheerful addition to Wayne High School.
Beyond preparing food for all students at the high school, Miller helped curate efficient ways for food to be distributed to students during summer and when the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in all students participating in virtual education.
Miller was recognized during a ceremony with the West Virginia Dept. of Education and received multiple prizes for her achievement, including $3,000, an iPad Pro, a two-night stay at (Chief) Logan State Park and more.
Miller said she was grateful for the recognition and anyone who has helped her.
Board of Education president Missy Hall said she was proud of Miller and thankful for all the work she contributed to the county.
“I can’t think of anyone more deserving,” Hall said.
In other business:
- Board members recognized goals from Superintendent Todd Alexander for the next academic year and will discuss board goals during the next regularly scheduled meeting. Alexander’s three main goals for the year are to successfully implement the interventionists program to access COVID-19 pandemic learning loss, create a robotics league for district schools K-8 and develop a student internship program with local businesses.
- While COVID-19 cases are still prominent in Wayne County, Alexander said the average cases in a 14-day period dropped recently and the schools are starting to level out with cases. Alexander said there could be a spike possibly due to the Labor Day Weekend, but they are handling each case and school appropriately.
- The board approved a motion to award compensation to bus drivers who have agreed to run extra routes I order to ensure students get to and home from school. The district is currently looking for more drivers, but the board all agreed the drivers committing extra time was appreciated and they deserved extra compensation.
- The board approved a motion to offer driver training program compensation to become a certified bus driver with the county. While in the past, potential drivers would have to commit a significant amount of time over six months without any form of compensation, now House Bill 2267 gives the counties an opportunity to make the certification training more appealing. A full policy has not been created yet, but Alexander is working with the board to decide compensation and contract commitments for potential drivers.
The next regularly scheduled board meeting is set for 6 p.m. Sept. 28 at the Board of Education Administration building.