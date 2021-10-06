HUNTINGTON — Monsters, princesses and cartoon characters alike are coming together to advocate for literacy of all ages during the annual Bolt for Books 5K set for 8 a.m. Oct. 23 at Ritter Park.
Deadline to sign up for the event is Oct. 17 either online at tristateracer.com or by picking up a form at the Cabell County Public Library.
Samantha Knauff, director of the Tri-State Literacy Council, said this year’s theme will be Halloween characters in order to mix it up from other 5ks.
“5ks are pretty common nowadays and so we thought that it would be just a fun opportunity for people to celebrate Halloween and also support literacy in the library,” Knauff said. “Since we’re coming off of the pandemic, quarantine and social isolation, we’re just really hoping for the best this year.”
Those who register by Oct. 17 will receive a shirt. The cost is $25 if registered before Oct. 8 and $30 if registered after Oct. 8.
Prizes will be rewarded for top three placements overall and then first finisher for each age group.
Proceeds of the event will go to Cabell County Public Library and the Tri-State Literacy Council. The council works with individuals of all ages to improve literacy, and Knauff said proceeds from these events can be a major help.
“About 12% of our county, of our neighbors, would benefit from literacy instruction,” she said. “So running in this race or supporting us through sponsorship. Donation or things like that would provide an opportunity for our community members to support literacy which intercepts in every facet of an individual’s life.”
This is the seventh year the event has taken place raising money for the Cabell County Public Library and the Tri-State Literacy Council.
The Tri-State Literacy Council is a separate 501c3 nonprofit focused on raising literacy rates in adults. Knauff said funds raised go to support students and tutors using the literacy programs, as everything is free of charge.