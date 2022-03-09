WAYNE — Bonnie’s Bus will be driving into Wayne County March 15 to provide women in the area a chance to receive mammograms closer to home.
The mobile mammography unit will be located at Wayne Valley Health Systems, Inc. in Wayne from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 15 offering three-dimensional (3D) digital screening mammograms and breast care education to women.
Staff will be wearing masks, and patients are expected to wait in their car until their appointment time. Sanitization will take place between patients.
The screening mammograms are billed to private insurance, Medicaid, or Medicare, if available.
Patients who are underinsured or uninsured and meet enrollment criteria will be assisted in enrolling in the West Virginia Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening Program (WVBCCSP) to cover the cost of their screening mammogram.
Uninsured women living in West Virginia who are 40 and older can receive a free screening mammogram on the Bus through the generosity of grant funding and donations.
A physician’s order is needed for a mammogram.
Bonnie’s Bus has provided more than 25,000 mammograms for women throughout West Virginia and led to the detection of more than 125 cases of breast cancer since 2009.
Many of those screened are underinsured or uninsured and qualify for screening through the WVBCCSP.
Bonnie’s Bus works in collaboration with a statewide partnership of clinicians, public health professionals, women’s groups, and other community leaders working to help reduce the number of deaths from breast cancer in West Virginia.
Made possible by a generous gift from West Virginia natives Jo and Ben Statler to the Cancer Institute, Bonnie’s Bus is operated in partnership with WVU Hospitals. The Bus is named after Jo Statler’s late mother, Bonnie Wells Wilson.
To make an appointment for the Wayne visit, call Tiffany Robinson or Rhona Hinkle at 304-730-2472.