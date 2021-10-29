KENOVA — As Kayla Richmond wandered around the hundreds of pumpkins displayed at the Pumpkin House on Thursday night, she came across one that had an important question carved into it.
“Kayla, will you marry me? Jacob.”
When she turned around, her boyfriend, Jacob Layne, was down on one knee.
For anyone who sees the pumpkin over the weekend and is wondering — Richmond said yes.
Richmond and Layne have been in a relationship for about five years, Richmond said. Though she anticipated that a marriage proposal was coming soon, she said she did not think it would happen at the Pumpkin House.
“I saw it and was like, ‘What is that?’” Richmond said. “And then I knew it was for me and I didn’t think it was a joke, but I didn’t think it was going to happen here.”
Still in shock after getting engaged, Richmond said she was happy to have her family included.
Layne said he’s been carrying around the ring since at least the beginning of summer and had been deciding how to ask his love to marry him.
Layne said he knew Richmond was expecting a proposal but caught her off guard when he did not ask during a recent vacation.
“She expected me to ask her last week when we were in Tennessee,” he said. “But I know she loves Halloween, and I thought this would be a better idea.”
Layne and his stepmother coordinated with Pumpkin House owner Ric Griffith to carve and place the pumpkin and hide it somewhere among the roughly 3,000 other pumpkins on display this year.
Griffith said he has seen around 12 proposals over the years, each one slightly different from the last, and he is happy the Pumpkin House can bring so much joy to people that they decide to incorporate the house into moments such as Layne and Richmond’s.
“I think it’s wonderful,” he said. “I’m glad that this can be a place where people decide to do those special moments.”
The Pumpkin House is located at 748 Beech St. in Kenova and is open to the public. The display will remain up into November until the pumpkins start wilting.
