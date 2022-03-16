Spring is upon us, ushering in the opportunity to plant seeds that will produce future growth and renewed opportunity. As we enter this season of renewal, Marshall has been actively engaged in a season of renewal as well.
We are busy conducting external benchmarking and an internal assessment. The foundation for this work is grounded in a 100-day listening tour. By mid-April, we will have conducted more than three dozen town hall forums, capturing the wisdom of more than 1,000 individuals, including students, faculty, staff, alumni, community members, business leaders, nonprofit institutions and elected officials. The ultimate goal is to uncover our greatest areas of opportunity and concern, ultimately informing the university’s strategic priorities and future growth.
While the listening tour is not complete, consistent themes have begun to emerge. There is tremendous pride in Marshall’s vision “to inspire learning and creativity that ignites the mind, nurtures the spirit and fulfills the promise for a better future.” When you study vision statements of world-class organizations, you find that they speak to the head, the heart and the hands. Marshall’s vision checks those boxes.
When you translate our vision into the role we play in West Virginia and broader society, Marshall University serves as “a prosperity platform that accelerates individual success, innovative ideas and economic impact.” Marshall University accelerates individual success for dreamers and doers — 50% of whom enter our classrooms as the first in their families to go to college — and many go on to become CEOs of Fortune 500 companies, Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winners, Heisman Trophy finalists, and leaders in the arts, sciences and education.
We accelerate innovative ideas through research and the best practices of design thinking used in the Silicon Valley, advancing new discoveries and innovation that provide our students and our community with leading-edge capabilities and skills. We also accelerate economic impact through the talent, the ideas and the partnerships we contribute. In fact, every dollar the state appropriates to Marshall University translates into $12 of economic impact in the region.
With all that said, the listening tour has highlighted untapped opportunities and critical challenges that will need to be addressed. More specifically, we must strengthen three pillars of focus: in-demand knowledge, on-demand access and distinctive achievement. We will need to ensure we are providing a foundational education complemented with market-driven, future-focused programs beneficial to our students and the economy.
We will have to deliver our programs through a contemporary, on-demand model that capitalizes on the changing preferences of students, the best practices of higher learning and the lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic. We must create a learning environment that offers a hybrid selection of options available in the classroom, at an employer’s site, online, asynchronously, and with inter-disciplinary and experiential methods of learning.
And, we will need to hold ourselves accountable for where we choose to invest our resources, and declare where and how we will be distinctive from other universities.
As spring arrives and the listening tour winds down, we will synthesize these insights as a team, debate the strategic choices, and embark on the next exciting chapter of opportunity and growth at Marshall University. We know we will need to make bold moves to position our students and our institution to effectively participate and compete in this fast-changing world. We are committed to making these changes together, building on one another’s strengths and creating a mindset of dreaming bigger, delivering faster and defining excellence.
I have no doubt we will be successful, because there is strength in numbers, and our rally cry says it all. It is not “I am” or “You are.” It is “We Are Marshall!”