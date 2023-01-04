Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

HUNTINGTON — Brandon Dennison, founder and CEO of Coalfield Development Corp. — whose transformative model of employment-based social enterprise is helping to end generational poverty and create a new, diverse and environmentally sustainable economy for West Virginia — is The Herald-Dispatch’s 2021 Business Innovator of the Year.

In September, the ACT Now Coalition, which stands for Appalachian Climate Technologies, was awarded $62.8 million as part of the national Build Back Better Regional Challenge. The funds are matched by $26 million from non-federal sources, making for an almost $100 million investment in 21 southern West Virginia counties.

Recommended for you