Brandon Dennison, chief executive officer of Coalfield Development, speaks during a roundtable discussion regarding the Appalachian Climate Technologies Initiative on Monday at the West Edge Factory in Huntington.
Coalfield Development CEO Brandon Dennison speaks during a ceremony where Coalfield Development received $1,121,000 from the City of Huntington’s American Rescue Plan Act funds on Aug. 18, 2022, at West Edge in Huntington.
EPA Regional Administrator Adam Ortiz, center, Mayor Steve Williams, left, and Coalfield Development Executive Director Brandon Dennison, right, speak before a tour of the former Black Diamond Brownfield site on March 17, 2022 in Huntington.
Brandon Dennison, founder and CEO of Coalfield Development, speaks during an official launch of the "Appalachian Climate Technologies Coalition" on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, inside the West Edge Factory in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Brandon Dennison, founder and CEO of Coalfield Development Corp. — whose transformative model of employment-based social enterprise is helping to end generational poverty and create a new, diverse and environmentally sustainable economy for West Virginia — is The Herald-Dispatch’s 2021 Business Innovator of the Year.
In September, the ACT Now Coalition, which stands for Appalachian Climate Technologies, was awarded $62.8 million as part of the national Build Back Better Regional Challenge. The funds are matched by $26 million from non-federal sources, making for an almost $100 million investment in 21 southern West Virginia counties.
Dennison told The Herald-Dispatch the federal dollars will be “truly transformational” for the region.
Coalfield Development leads ACT Now, which includes regional partners such as the cities of Huntington, Charleston and Logan; West Virginia and Marshall universities; and several economic revitalization organizations and private-sector innovators.
“I really do think we’ll remember this day, this moment right now, as a turning point,” Dennison said Friday. “For so long in economic circles, we’ve been talking about the past because it feels like what we’ve had has slipped away. Today, we pivot and start to look toward the future and to build a new and better version of ourselves that keeps all the good, but also adds more diversity for our local economy.”
ACT Now was founded to diversify and make the region’s economy more sustainable. Now, the work to materialize those plans begins, Dennison said.
“Because it’s such a strong coalition, and because it’s made up of the movers and shakers in the state, you’re gonna see this move very rapidly,” he said.
Marshall University President Brad D. Smith said Dennison is the ultimate example of an innovator with impact.
“Transformational innovation occurs when entrepreneurs tackle the world’s hardest problems and envision ways to change lives so profoundly, no one can imagine going back to the old way of doing things. Brandon has dedicated his life to purpose-driven, transformational innovation, and the evidence is all around us — Coalfield Development, Mountain Mindful, the Act Now Coalition, and the countless numbers of lives, hopes and collaborators he has inspired and touched along the way. Simply said, he is transforming Appalachia, and there is no one more deserving of this recognition,” Smith said.
Dr. Ben Eng, assistant provost of Academic Engagement and Innovation at Marshall University, is also the executive director and co-founder of the iCenter — the university’s Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation, where Dennison is an entrepreneur in residence.
“Brandon instructs and mentors student startups in the Brad D. Smith Student Incubator,” Eng said. “What makes Brandon a truly great innovator is that he knows that innovation, at its core, isn’t really about disruptive business ideas or new technologies, but instead, it’s about discovering new ways to make a true and positive impact in people’s lives. For example, that’s what makes Coalfield Development’s 33/6/3 innovative — it’s a better way to do the work week because it goes beyond ‘work’ by empowering crew members to grow as people, not just as employees.”
Dennison was born and raised in West Virginia. He graduated from Shepherd University with a B.A. in history and a B.S. in political science. He holds a master’s of public affairs degree from Indiana University.
As a college student, Dennison volunteered with his church to repair homes in West Virginia’s coal country. He said he never forgot seeing people his own age desperate for paying work.
In 2010, Dennison founded Coalfield Development Corporation as a community-based non-profit organization designed to rebuild the Appalachian economy from the ground up. Coalfield Development Corporation offers on-the-job-training, education and mentoring to people in the southern coalfields.
Coalfield Development has created more than 250 new jobs, more than 50 new businesses, and more than 1,000 professional certification opportunities for unemployed people, many of whom were laid-off coal miners.
In 2017, Brandon was named West Virginian of the Year by WV Living Magazine. He is winner of the JMK Social Innovation Prize, is a DRK Entrepreneur, and is an Ashoka Fellow. In 2019, he was awarded the Heinz Award for Technology, the Economy, and Employment.
The “Business Innovator of the Year” designation is part of The Herald-Dispatch’s annual Citizens Awards program.