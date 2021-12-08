KENOVA — Funding for a project that would consolidate Buffalo Elementary School and Buffalo Middle School into one K-8 facility is up for review from the West Virginia School Building Authority, and Wayne County superintendent said he expects it to be approved.
The project would cost almost $26 million, with the Wayne County Board of Education asking the SBA for $24.9 million and supplying the final $1 million themselves. Superintendent Todd Alexander said he expects to find out if the project has been approved Monday, Dec. 13.
“It was a high scoring project last (school) year, and we presented basically the same project this year so it’s up to state officials but hopefully it will be considered,” Alexander said.
First proposed in March 2021, the project would allow expansion of Buffalo Middle School to allow consolidation of the elementary and middle school into one K-8 facility. The project would include adding about 66,000 sq. ft. and would include a new STEM lab for students and renovations to special education classrooms.
The project was denied by the SBA in April 2021 but ranked highly in a needs comparison with 29 other projects presented by school boards throughout West Virginia.
Seven projects were approved with needs scores ranging from 68-76. Though Wayne County’s project fell short at 65, it was just below the approved projects, making it likely for approval this time.
Buffalo Elementary School was approved for closure March 25, 2021 but Alexander said students would remain in their schools until completion of the expansion, expected to take between two and three years.
If the project is denied again, the board will have until March 2023 to find funding elsewhere or they will have to change or dismiss the project.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for HD Media, covering Wayne County. Follow her on Twitter @IngramWCn.