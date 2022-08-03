Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

BUFFALO — Students walking into Sarah Bailey’s classroom later this month may be surprised to see sheet rock, five pound bags of sugar and even an empty bees nest when they look around — but she ensures they are all part of her plan to spark enthusiasm in learning about science.

Bailey, an eighth grade science teacher at Buffalo Middle School, is a top-ten finalist for the West Virginia Teacher of the Year. Colleagues described Bailey as a person called to teaching who is passionate, energetic and immersive in her teaching.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

