A child care facility is facing a lawsuit after an employee was caught on video striking a child so hard he developed a concussion and was reportedly ignored from center management.
Playmates Preschool Child Development Center is being sued by Alex and Morgan Middleton, who accuse employees of harming their child in March 2021 while he was at the Buffalo-Wayne location. According to the complaint, the center also neglected to call for medical assistance when there were obvious signs of harm.
The Middletons are suing for damages for permanent physiological injuries, pain and suffering, emotional and mental anguish, loss of enjoyment of life and other past and future consequential damages the jury determines the child deserves.
The lawsuit states while the 6-year-old Middleton child, identified as R.M., was playing, Playmates employee Alexandra Perdue, “swung her arms at the child striking him so hard that it caused R.M. to fall backward hitting his head violently against the ground.”
Following the incident neither Purdue, Playmates Buffalo-Wayne Director Kandie Harrison or any other Playmates employees did not call for medical assistance and only treated the wound with an ice pack, the lawsuit states.
Harrison also texted the child’s father, Alex Middleton, and said the child had jumped from a teacher’s desk and hit his head but only appeared to have a headache.
After Alex Middleton picked up his son, he and Morgan Middleton took the child to the emergency room at Cabell Huntington Hospital, the lawsuit states, where he was diagnosed with a concussion. The child was unable to keep food down and had difficulty sleeping for days following the incident.
The lawsuit states the child has continuing issues that developed from the incident. Though R.M. was diagnosed with autism when he was 18 months old, the lawsuit states he has developed tics he had not previously displayed.
“R.M. continues to suffer from mental and physical injuries that resulted from Defendant Alexandra Perdue’s actions and Defendants’ collective failure to seek timely medical care for R.M.,” it states.
The lawsuit claims Perdue and Harrison were negligent and reckless when they were responsible for caring for the Middleton child, and Playmates was negligent when hiring Perdue and Harrison and failing to remove them after the incident occurred.
A lawsuit outlines the grievance of one party against another. It does not present both sides of the issue in question.
